COERCION COMES IN MANY PACKAGES

11/2/24 Coffee Chat: On the precipice of the 2024 U.S. election, we must remember that the crimes committed using a biological weapon on the people of the United States, can be found in the intentional withholding of information, that continues to this day - Dr Jane discusses how this might be a viable pathway to justice, somewhere. Stay Zen - we'll get there