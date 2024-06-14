Me-Phi-Me -Black Sunshine

Video done on/around Jan. 12th 2007



This old box is all I own, I call it home, I live life like an animal, It's not understandable, I'm just like you, But you don't live alone, Call me the lonely man, I'm trying to make a stand, On the dignity that God has given me, But it's so hard for me to follow that plan, When my favorite restaurant is a garbage can



Every morning I see Black Sunshine, It's in my mind, As the world pretends they don't see, I can't fit in no one wants me, From the dark light, The world is unkind,Black Sunshine Black Sunshine, No matter where I look, There's no shade from, Black Sunshine beamin' its dark light, On evеry move I make



[Chorus] It's gonna be a bright... (bright) bright... (bright) sunshiny day, It's gonna bе a bright... (bright) bright... (bright) sunshiny day



In my soul, There is a void, I'm paranoid, As I search for a spec of pride, I'm intelligent and qualified, I must avoid the loud noise of a scream, When I stand in the sunlight, So where the hell can I go on a cold night, As I wander around your city It's such a pity, So I pray Oh my God Lord, My only shelter is the card­board, I'm just a fugitive with nowhere to live



So every morning I see Black Sunshine, It's in my mind, I walk around all alone yes, I'm just a member of the homeless, Oh God please help me to fight this, Ozone to the bone night and day, Has took my home away now all I have to say is, Black Sunshine is beamin' its dark light, And I can't escape



[Chorus]..



Everybody needs to know their duty, Pain and strife and suffering never will stop, Brothers will drop, Can we just try to carry along, Keeping them strong, For bombs blow, Who can help the homeless don't you know, You're never gonna hide behind the sunglasses, If your brother's hands are tied, You got to wipe some asses, So men will survive the night, Let the Black Sunshine tum bright



[Chorus]..



Think about it.

