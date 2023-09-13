BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Self Defense Tips from a Seated Position
Code Red Defense
Code Red Defense
58 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
530 views • 09/13/2023

Learn self-defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video tutorial, we share self defense tips from a seated position.

Many people sit for several hours each day and that includes public transportation, working in an office, sitting in a waiting room, etc. That said, it’s really good to know how to defend yourself from a seated position.

Discover the most complete self defense videos ever made!

Complete self defense system:

https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-products/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/best-self-defense-techniques-from-a-seated-position/

Share the video with your loved ones, so that they can learn how to defend themselves!

Take care,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

Keywords
self defenseself defense tipsself-defense tips from a seated positionhow to defend yourself from a chairself defense when sittingself defense from a chairself defense in a busself defense when sitting down
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy