© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn self-defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
In this video tutorial, we share self defense tips from a seated position.
Many people sit for several hours each day and that includes public transportation, working in an office, sitting in a waiting room, etc. That said, it’s really good to know how to defend yourself from a seated position.
Discover the most complete self defense videos ever made!
Complete self defense system:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-products/
Related article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/best-self-defense-techniques-from-a-seated-position/
Share the video with your loved ones, so that they can learn how to defend themselves!
Take care,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense