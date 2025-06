Transpocalypse || The Transgender Ideology Push upon Children (2023)

Our kids are in grave danger with the insane push of the LGBTQ+/transgender ideology. The danger is spiritual, mental, and eventually even physical. No heads in the sand any more! It is high time we opened our eyes to what has been creeping in for years now and resist this evil plan to destroy the next generation. May the Lord strengthen us because giving in is not an option!

Compilation of videos from various sources by Free2Shine.

If you know of any serious organisation that stands against this lobby and works to protect children, please include links in the comments section.

* What is a Woman? Documentary (Matt Walsh): https://www.bitchute.com/video/5FfXUxoxSPEY/

* Kimberley Isherwood full interview about RSE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vY8vNU8lowUK/

* Public Child Protection Wales: https://www.publicchildprotectionwales.org/

* Our website - https://free2shine.net/

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net