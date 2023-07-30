Infinity Target: The Ultimate Reusable Competition Target

The Infinity Target Gen 2 with Zones is the ultimate reusable shooting target. It's made from a durable synthetic ballistic blend that's 100% recycled, and it's self-healing, so it can withstand up to 110 rounds per square inch. It's also no-ricochet, so it's safe to use in close quarters.





The target is highly visible, with a black rubber backing that reveals itself as the bullet passes through the target. This gives you a highly accurate hit marker. The Infinity Target comes with two incredibly strong spring clamps for mounting, but you can also use an alternate method, such as driving construction screws through the target into your posts or drilling out a hole and stringing up with rope.





If you're looking for a great shooting target that's durable, versatile, and safe, then the Infinity Target Gen 2 with Zones is the perfect choice for you.





