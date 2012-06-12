[Jun 12, 2012] Proof of no 2nd Incursion (4.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There were Nephilim on the earth. We know how they appeared in the days of Jared, but how did they RE-appear in the days of Noah - both BEFORE and after the Flood? Evidence suggests that it was not through another "incursion" of angels mating with humans.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy