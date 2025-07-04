Drink Along w #beerandgear 171: Pabst Blue Ribbon American Lager 4.5/5*

Happy Birthday to the Republic of the United States of America!

Today we look at another classic American Lager.

Running 4.8 for the ABV with the IBUs being 10 and the SRM is a beautiful 2.

The precursor to the light beers of today.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Give me a thumbs up/down and or leave a comment please.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear