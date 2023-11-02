Grounding mats and Dirty Power effecting your body

Using an oscilloscope and Pico scope spectrum view can give you more information about what frequencies can be effecting your health. You must use a NFA 100 and a body voltage test together to see how much the electrical fields are coming in on the grounding system which a lot of times is your water pipe in this case 3 amps. Yes 60KHz is often switch mode power supplies or non linear loads.

Yes, the NCB plug with the dial is the thing to use.





If you use your Fluke AND your NFA, you will be able to find the sweet spot, lowest current and lowest electric field.





Nobody should be using any grounding materials that touch their body without the NCB plug version.





Obviously there is a voltage on their grounding system and remember, the equipment grounding conductor touches the neutral at the panel. If it touches in more than one place, you are guaranteed to have current, a lot of current on the grounding system.





Anyone using the grounding system for “therapy” is required to do a full panel diagnostic to remove all the current from it.





Thank you!





Andrew McAfee