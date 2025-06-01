US Lawmaker Accuses Congresswoman Of Violating Sunday Rest During 10 Commandments Bill Debate. SDA

Texas GOP Rep Accused of Breaking Commandment With Ten Commandments Vote. Arow broke out in the Texas legislature on Saturday when one politician accused another of religious hypocrisy over a plan to compel schools to display a poster of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.





Ahead of the final vote on Sunday, former teacher James Talarico, a Democratic state representative, pointed out that the bill's sponsor, Candy Noble, a Republican, had actually broken a commandment by compelling the House to work on the Sabbath.





"Do you think that members of the legislature should focus more on trying to follow the Ten Commandments rather than telling others to follow them?" he quipped in the Texas House.





The issue of religion in schools has long been a contentious subject.





As a deeply conservative state, Texas lawmakers have often attempted to embed Christian teachings into the educational system. In November last year, Texas approved a new curriculum that allows elementary schools to incorporate Bible teachings into some other subjects' lessons.





Texas set to mandate Ten Commandments in classrooms as ACLU vows to sue





Russia, China, North Korea condemn Trump's $175 billion Golden Dome missile shield. US foes call Trump's Golden Dome 'arrogant'





China, North Korea, and Russia’s Response to Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Proposal





Donald Trump’s papal style. He might not have the theological authority of a Pope, but he governs like one





Want to know what areas are flooding in Tampa Bay? Here’s where to look





#Sabbath

#Sunday

#10Commandments

#SundayLaw

#Texas

#MarkOfTheBeast

#churchandstate





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





#DavidHouse

#SDA





#DarkDay





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House