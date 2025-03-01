Please Support Our Sponsors!

MAHA depends on Clean Farming

With the Karremans, owners of Reverence Farms

Reverence.Farms (Instagram), ReverenceFarms.com, KnowingLoveMinsteries.org (NC Relief Efforts)

In RFK’s confirmation hearing, rural senators nervously asked the incoming HHS Secretary to leave farmers alone. RFK promised to help farmers transition to organic or, better, “regenerative” farming, but that he didn’t want America to lose any more farms.

But cleaning up farms is necessary if we are to Make America Healthy Again. It’s on farms where pesticides originate, as well as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), vaccinated and hormone-injected livestock, and now the wireless mesh as farmers seek technology to remotely move livestock for grazing and monitor crops. It’s all dangerous.

Morley Robbins presented on Freedom Hub how glyphosate is to blame for suppressing the “battery” potential of human cells, depleting copper (1) and thus causing the real epidemic, chronic disease. Holistic veterinarians blew the whistle on secretive, gene-modifying vaccination of our pigs (2)– and soon other livestock – without proof it won’t affect the humans who eat their meat. Family farm icon Judith McGeary warned of the slippery wireless slope with the effort to tag cattle with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) (3). And we’ve had the Eft brothers present their wholesale market startup concept to cajole farmers to use healthy, clean animals (4).

This week, a working, regenerative farm offers itself as an example of agriculture that will MAHA. We thank Freedom Hub participant and naturopath Sharon Ward for recruiting Suzanne and Hubert Karreman. At their Reverence Farms, traditional animal husbandry… a landscape of pastures with no pesticides… and only the rare “surgical use” of antibiotics is practiced. We hope friends will forward this invitation to their local farm leaders, Health Freedom activists, and fans of local farmer’s markets.

