A short document, a long time in the making. 26 pages kept secret until now.
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
2
173 views • 08/03/2023

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION RELEASE:


FULL “ULURU STATEMENT FROM THE HEART”


26 PAGES UNTIL NOW KEPT SECRET


Sky News host Peta Credlin has debunked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's claim the Uluru Statement from the Heart can be read in "about two minutes" after obtaining a lengthy 26-page document under Freedom of Information. And what a troubling document it is..


If Australians were to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the upcoming referendum, the Makarrata Commission would be the next stage of the Uluru process.


The commission is designed to lead the process of treaty-making between governments and First Nations, and “truth-telling” at a national, regional and local level.


Credlin suggested the most concerning part of the document lay on page 19, which pointed to reparations owed to First Nations. They include seeking a percentage of GDP – the resolution of land, water and resources issues. Pushing for Land seizures, new taxes, canceling Australia day and a new flag ..


Read the full 26 page document that the Government were trying hide. It was only released after legal FOI request.


Full PDF: https://www.skynews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Credlin-Editorial-PDF-2.pdf


https://t.me/aboriginal_voice_exposed


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


australiavote novonce to parliamentuluru statementlying pinko commie bastards
