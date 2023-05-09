May 9, marked the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. The large annual Victory Day parade took place in Moscow’s Red Square.

More than 10 thousand people took part in the parade, including participants of the military operations in Ukraine, and 125 units of weapons and military equipment.

Presidents of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and the Prime Minister of Armenia arrived in Moscow for the holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an important speech, congratulating the people on Victory Day, recalling the heroes of the Great Patriotic War and addressing current events.

The Russian President emphasized that the civilization is now at a turning point. In fact, he acknowledged that today Russia is fighting the Western globalists, and that the people of Ukraine were taken hostage. His claims were widely assessed as a declaration of war on the West.

The Western elites talk about their exclusivity, play people off of each other and provoke bloody conflicts, sow Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, Putin said. He pointed out that the West is provoking conflicts and upheavals, destroying values in order to continue to dictate its own rules, and in fact imposes a system of robbery and violence.

“A real war has once again been unleashed against our Motherland. But we have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbass, and we will ensure our security,” the president stressed.

Victory Day is celebrated not only in the former republics of the Soviet Union. This year, marches were traditionally held in dozens of countries around the world and they involved thousands of people.

Demonstrations were held in Beirut, Beijing, Caracas, Vienna, Malta, Dublin, Istanbul etc. In Europe, Ukrainian nationalists attempted to disrupt the procession of the Immortal Regiments. They attacked people who came out with portraits of their relatives killed during the fighting against fascism.

At this time, the Kiev regime made another step towards the erosion of the genetic memory of Ukrainians and continued rewriting the history of its people.

Zelensky canceled Victory Day in Ukraine. May 8 will be declared the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II. On May 9, Ukraine will celebrate Europe Day. There are still a lot of people in Ukraine for whom the Victory Day and the memory of the memory of the feats of their ancestors are sacred. Today, they are considered traitors by the ruling regime.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT