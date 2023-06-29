Agents Steal Gun Owners’ Personal Information With No Warrant

Stew Peters Show





June 28, 2023





The IRS exists to terrorize patriotic Americans

Zoe Warren, filmmaker and host of 2A For Today, is here to talk about the importance of the second amendment in the face of government sponsored tyranny.

The IRS seized 4473 forms which contain the personal information of gun owners.

The IRS and ATF had a warrant to take financial documents from the gun store but 4473 forms are not financial.

The government agencies took the forms anyway.

Communists inside the American government are intentionally destroying our society.

They want a new form of government and getting rid of guns is a key step to ushering in tyranny.

The left wants to take our guns while at the same time hopes to provoke patriots to respond violently.

If violence does break out the Biden administration could bring in United Nations soldiers and attempt door to door gun confiscation.

The Declaration of Independence states the people have the right to alter or abolish their government when tyranny becomes the norm.

Republican states with super majorities need to encourage the formations of trained militias to protect local communities.

We are at the very hour the founding fathers warned us about.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wvy0p-agents-steal-gun-owners-personal-information-with-no-warrant.html