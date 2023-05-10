Flood The Zone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There Needs To Be A Massive House Cleaning
* Commies love crime and corruption as long as it benefits their ideological agenda.
* Two things need to happen: fire everyone; and cut the bullsh!t.
* Maybe when Dems feel what political retribution looks like using the law, then they’ll stop using the law for political retribution.
* There is no moral high ground or high road to hell.
* Get out of blue states if you can — and stay out.
* The swamp is real.
* Do not accept anything less than mass firings at the federal level.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2n1qdg-the-media-revolution-is-happening-ep.-2008-05102023.html