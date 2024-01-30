The View Melts Down in a TDS Fire -- Burning Propaganda

Ladies at the show, The View, melt down in the face of the possibility of Donald Trump being elected, exhibiting Trump Derangement Syndrome, and urging you not to vote third-party candidate, while not even mentioning RFK Junior's name. It's just pure propaganda.
#theview #tds #propaganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.