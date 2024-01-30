Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The View Melts Down in a TDS Fire -- Burning Propaganda
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
60 views
Published a month ago

Ladies at the show, The View, melt down in the face of the possibility of Donald Trump being elected, exhibiting Trump Derangement Syndrome, and urging you not to vote third-party candidate, while not even mentioning RFK Junior's name. It's just pure propaganda.

#theview #tds #propaganda

Keywords
fake newsdemocratsrepublicanspropagandadonald trumpthe viewwhoopi goldberggavin newsomtdsjoe manchinmainstream media propagandaand rfkrfk 2024third party candidatetrump to rangement syndrome

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket