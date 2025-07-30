BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka in the Russian Federation - the most powerful in the world in 2025
An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka in the Russian Federation - the most powerful in the world in 2025.

It has already been included in the list of the six strongest in the 21st century and became the most destructive for Kamchatka since the 1952 earthquake.

The epicenter was located 119 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No casualties have been reported.

Tsunami waves up to 3–4 meters (esti 2.5 feet) high struck the coast of Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands. About 900,000 people were evacuated in neighboring Japan, where waves up to 40 cm were recorded.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Hawaii, Alaska, India, Australia, Taiwan, Latin American countries, and the US coast.

Seismologists warn of possible aftershocks up to magnitude 7.5 in the coming weeks.

