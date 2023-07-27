X22 REPORT Ep. 3124a - The Economic Truth Continues To Be Released, Bank Account Shutdowns Are Accelerating

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3124a - July 26, 2023

The Economic Truth Continues To Be Released, Bank Account Shutdowns Are Accelerating





The [CB]/[WEF] are trying to convince the people that the heat they are experiencing has something do with climate change, the people are not going along with it. The Fed raises rates again and now we are at the point where the economy will start to tip over. The banking system is now shutting accounts that go against their narrative. The people see the truth.





