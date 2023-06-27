BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF DECLARES HUMANS MUST EAT FECES AND DRINK URINE TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
241 views • 06/27/2023

The World Economic Forum has recently launched a controversial new initiative that should have all of us up in arms.


The WEF is now calling for all of us to eat human feces and drink urine if we want to be one of the lucky few to survive the great depopulation they have planned for humanity.


The WEF, which has ordered mainstream media outlets to begin pushing the narrative, is attempting to convince the gullible masses that eating our own feces and drinking our own urine is an essential part of fighting climate change.


Klaus Schwab’s cronies are determined to destroy every last pleasure known to man.


Source: The People's Voice


Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/


