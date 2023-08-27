BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Victim Identity vs. Personal Responsibility
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 08/27/2023

Rachel and Doug join Max in a discussion about victimhood being a stage, where we have endured hardship and need to be understood and validated. Staying in victim identity however is a trap, part of the drama triangle of victim-perpetrator-savior, and keeps us powerless and helpless. Being personally responsible for our choices and actions is empowering, staying in victim leads us to further victimization and lowers our frequency. We are currently in a global cult of victimhood and though there are Cabal perpetrators, we have a choice not to give our power away. Victimhood affects the health of our bodies, our chakras and aura. The trio share tools and solutions such as speaking out, affirmations, journaling, therapy, parenting the inner child and asking ourselves how the situation we are in might be for us. Victim identity is a choice and does not serve us in any way. Rachel, Doug and Max share personal stories of how they rose above victimhood and created better lives for themselves.

Keywords
victimhoodmaxpersonal responsibilityunbrokenlowenvictim identity vs personal responsibilityvictim identity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy