SIGNS OF CHRIST'S COMING PART 2 LUKE 21:20-38
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
48 views • 10/31/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 21:20-38. About 40 years later, Roman armies camped outside Jerusalem for about 5 months. The people in the city were starving. They were so desperate that they were even prepared to eat human bodies. Jesus had warned his disciples to leave the city. They did. They escaped to Pella, a city on the east side of the river Jordan. Thousands died when the Romans broke into the city. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christphariseesalmighty god
