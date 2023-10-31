SIGNS OF CHRIST'S COMING PART 2 LUKE 21:20-38

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 21:20-38. About 40 years later, Roman armies camped outside Jerusalem for
about 5 months. The people in the city were starving. They were so desperate
that they were even prepared to eat human bodies. Jesus had warned his
disciples to leave the city. They did. They escaped to Pella, a city on the east
side of the river Jordan. Thousands died when the Romans broke into the city.
