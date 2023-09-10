BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preventing Soul Damage Part 3: A Dysfunctional Family
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
22 views • 09/10/2023

King David’s family was very dysfunctional and it was only the grace of God that the throne of Israel was not removed from the family. David was a tremendous man of war and skilled in leading his armed forces but he failed completely when it came to his own family.

His great mistake was that he married seven women, and as his wives aged, he added ten concubines with whom he also had children. Each wife was given her own living quarters but he was limited to the amount of time he could spend with each wife and the children he fathered. Trouble soon manifested itself in the form of incest but David let it slide and the result was that Absalom executed his half-brother.

David saw that his family was falling apart and did not take any decisive action but let it deteriorate. He was played the fool multiple times and showed his weakness in family matters by doing nothing and the result was self-inflicted soul damage. King David’s family was very dysfunctional and it was only the grace of God that the throne of Israel was not removed from the family. David was a tremendous man of war and skilled in leading his armed forces but he failed completely when it came to his own family.

His great mistake was that he married seven women, and as his wives aged, he added ten concubines with whom he also had children. Each wife was given her own living quarters but he was limited to the amount of time he could spend with each wife and the children he fathered. Trouble soon manifested itself in the form of incest but David let it slide and the result was that Absalom executed his half-brother. David saw that his family was falling apart and did not take any decisive action but let it deteriorate. He was played the fool multiple times and showed his weakness in family matters by doing nothing and the result was self-inflicted soul damage.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1288.pdf

RLJ-1288 -- MAY 1, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
king davidisraelconcubines
