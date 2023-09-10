Preventing Soul Damage Part 3: A Dysfunctional Family

King David’s family was very dysfunctional and it was only the grace of God that the throne of Israel was not removed from the family. David was a tremendous man of war and skilled in leading his armed forces but he failed completely when it came to his own family.

His great mistake was that he married seven women, and as his wives aged, he added ten concubines with whom he also had children. Each wife was given her own living quarters but he was limited to the amount of time he could spend with each wife and the children he fathered. Trouble soon manifested itself in the form of incest but David let it slide and the result was that Absalom executed his half-brother.

