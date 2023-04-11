Dems Drunk on Demonic Delusions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ideology of today’s Democrats amounts to cultlike dogma that bears no resemblance to reality. And their vitriol is so unhinged in support of their delusions that it becomes a religious fervor steeped in demonic aggression which often leads to violence. Who is going to perform the first exorcism here?
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on
local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island
and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ -
and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye