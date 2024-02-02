DIED SUDDENLY - Part 16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Following mass vaccination, the excess deaths all around the globe continue to soar. According to Pierre Kory, a recent examination was done of some obituary data. The analysis found that the use of words "sudden" and "unexpected" have doubled since mass vaccination begun. We are seeing it pop all over social media too. The genocide continues.
Special thanks to "Covid BC" for his collection of Facebook posts.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984