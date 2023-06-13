The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Rockin' The World Gospel Style!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

One of the most important thing that a mature believer can do is share the Gospel with a willing ear. Even an indifferent ear could become curious about Jesus with a loving presentation of the good word.

So many in today's world are looking for answers to the wokeness that has permeated every aspect of society. I would advise that before you go ahead with the boycott, the school board meeting, or city council, go to the word and ask God to think through your mind and speak through your vocal chords. The results will be beyond your imagination! Let's Rock!

Video credits:

How to Share the Gospel with Anyone

Living Waters

https://www.youtube.com/@LivingWaters

https://apple.co/3JfsC4L

STRYPER "Rocking The World" Live at BUDOKAN 1989

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3bd6eYm

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3MX21dG

ぶい

@bui_dtc2000es

https://www.youtube.com/@bui_dtc2000es

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net