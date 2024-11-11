Breaking Barriers Blocking Our Relationship With God and Others - Stefanie and Caleb Rouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you burdened by the pain of past relationships gone wrong? Are you hesitant to talk to God about your vulnerabilities and problems? It’s time to step into a wholehearted type of love - and this is a message proudly championed by Stefanie and Caleb Rouse, the authors of Wholehearted Love: Overcome the Barriers That Hold You Back in Your Relationship With God And Others - And Delight in Feeling Safe, Seen, and Loved. After 11 years of marriage and a past rife with pain, they have a heart for helping others deepen and repair their relationships and even prepare for marriage and navigate those moments of vulnerability with compassion and a Biblical perspective. “People can only meet others as far as they’ve met themselves,” says Caleb. Develop a deep relationship with God so that you can foster rich relationships with others!
TAKEAWAYS
Talking about pain to God is not the same as allowing God into that pain in order to transform your life
God wants to sit with you even amid your discomfort and most embarrassing moments
Your trial today is your testimony tomorrow
Achieving freedom from past heartache is possible with God’s help and will give you a voice to speak into others’ lives
