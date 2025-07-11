Communist Muslim nations’ Christians must intercede for Western feminist nations’ Underground Church

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2025). Communist nations & Muslim nations & African Voodoo witchcraft nations & war-torn terrorist dangerous nations' Christians need to be interceding & crying out & praying for the Western feminist nations' persecuted Underground Church's very few real Christians, who the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist President Donald Trump and millions of world witchcraft headquarter Christian churches are cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons and are trying to kill and are persecuting all day long every day 365 days a year, because they are defending the millions & millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” “Jezebel demon-possessed” post-1960s most wicked generation “2 Timothy 3:2-5” fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed them and threw them out to the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and abandoned them to fight alone against the millions of assassins & world elites & their militaries & their governments & their space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to protect the millions of fake Christians and their families and the human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children. The fake Christians do not expose the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades every day, without sleeping or eating or bathing or marrying or looking for work to cover our own living costs, while receiving assassination attempts, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and facing starvation & homelessness risks with only a few dollars left in our pockets many a time, and getting ridiculed by all church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and getting attacked by demon spirits all day long. Instead, they redefine hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, in order to recruit their 99% religious filth church donators into their fake Christianity to mislead millions of people into hell. They are fake "Bible's watchmen on the wall." Even worse, they even have the audacity to bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. The worst sly conniving fake Christians are those who pretend that they do not have the Holy Spirit's discernment of the truth, in order to use that as an excuse to remain silent to condone all the evils. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine