RFK Jr. Drops a Bombshell: The Safety Testing for the Jabs Was 'Meaningless Theater'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Drops a Bombshell: The Safety Testing for the Jabs Was 'Meaningless Theater'"Essentially, there were a series of laws put in place that allowed the military to take over distribution of vaccines — and under a provision that does not allow any clinical trials and does not allow any safety testing. And that, essentially, the safety testing that we did see, which was conducted by the pharmaceutical industry, was kabuki theater put on for the public with no regulatory implications, and that's why they were able to take all the shortcuts because it was meaningless theater."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1636799709195927577?s=20
Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
Follow my other socials: http://vigilantfox.id