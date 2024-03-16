7 Reasons you need to add ginger to your diet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Spicy, pungent ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a popular ingredient normally used for savory dishes, sometimes even for desserts.
Ginger also has a long history of use in traditional medicine because of the beneficial compounds it contains.
You can purchase ginger fresh, but it is also available dried, powdered or peeled in health food stores. Ginger is also available as chips, juice or an oil.
Shop at GroovyBee.com