7 Reasons you need to add ginger to your diet

Spicy, pungent ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a popular ingredient normally used for savory dishes, sometimes even for desserts.





Ginger also has a long history of use in traditional medicine because of the beneficial compounds it contains.





You can purchase ginger fresh, but it is also available dried, powdered or peeled in health food stores. Ginger is also available as chips, juice or an oil.





