THIRD TEMPLE Part 3, MIDEAST REGIONAL WAR COMING SOON
End the global reset
65 followers
47 views • 5 months ago

Is a Middle East regional war prophesied in the Bible? The answer is yes. And there are very surprised and answers and very surprising facts I'm going to bring up from the book of Amos chapters 1 and 2:00. I feel this is necessary because Trump is about to get in the office on the 20th and things are going to ratch it up. I am doing this to get as many people ready as possible before this thing goes down. Because once it does I don't think to be any more time for warnings

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I strongly recommend you go do intensive study on our walk with the king at Larry McGuire's warning website

Larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
