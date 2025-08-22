RT News - August 22 2025 7AM GMT

August 22, 2025

Ukraine attacks the Druzhba pipeline at the Russian-Belarus border which supplies oil to EU countries. This is the third assault in just 10 days. The people of Gaza are facing a new Israeli ground assault on top of mass starvation and the fight for scarce humanitarian supplies. UNICEF saw these challenges first hand and shared its experience with RT. Dozens of protesters clash with police in South Africa urging the government to embargo coal exports to Israel and stop fueling what they call a genocide in Gaza. Vladimir Putin hosts the Indian Foreign Minister at the Kremlin. During talks Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said the issue of Zelensky's illegitimacy must be resolved.





