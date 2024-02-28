Death, Who Will Be Waiting For You

What happens two seconds after You die, who will be there to meet you? This could be the best day ever, then again it could turn out to be a great big bummer?

Music by Send Rain

Right now, You have power to do as you please, You wake up, You decide what you are going to wear, what You are going to eat, and where You are going to go?

It's all up to You, You have total freedom to do exactly what you want. How ever Solomon tells us that that all changes at the moment of death?

Solomon tells us we lose all power at death, we are taken into custody, we have absolutely no say in the matter, we are at the mercy of someone else?

Their is one exception to this rule, this law of death, His name is Jesus Christ.

How about You who will be waiting to take you into custody?

