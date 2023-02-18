© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28p2q28d39
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT helps the CCP cover up the truth about the relationship between COVID-19, the P4 lab, and Bill Gates. It simply acts as a personal diplomat for Bill Gates
#CCPvirus #P4Lab #BillGates #ChatGPT
2/15/2023 文贵直播：ChatGPT帮助中共掩盖病毒和P4实验室以及比尔∙盖茨关系的真相，简直就是比尔∙盖茨的外交官
#中共病毒 #P4实验室 #比尔盖茨