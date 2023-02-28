BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Empathy - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America
1 view • 02/28/2023

8. Empathy Cultivating empathy is key to rehumanizing the dehumanized. We know from studies that empathy creates connection and it breaks down the “us and them” divide so that anti-white racists see everyone as human beings. But empathy has another benefit to antiwhite-racists: It helps to build the ability to bounce back from shame. Empathy increases shame resilience because it moves us toward connection, compassion, and courage—the opposite of the fear, blame, and disconnection that result from shame. Staying stuck in shame means one is not working to overcome anti-white racism. #empathy #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #crazydayz #blct

