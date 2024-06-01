Zionist Alex Jones Is Currently Having a Meltdown on His Live Show





Alex Jones is currently doing his InfoWars show and is having a meltdown, literally crying over the Federal Government threatening to seize his studio. ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE my friends. This comes after Zionist Trump's guilty verdict came in. I'll never trust Jones. He only cares about two things, his show and himself. Alex Jones can go to hell. Trump can go to hell. Biden can go to hell, all together in a hand basket. And all other CIA, Pentagon controlled scum can disappear into the abyss. Whether he gets shutdown or this makes him more popular, either way, it doesn't matter in the long run. He's just a pawn. He made friends with snakes and has gotten bit. Oh. I almost forgot. Israel controls both the House and the Senate, and as well as the British Parliamentary. And because of that, children in Gaza are being starved to death and burned alive. But that doesn't matter right now, because an orange man and a fat coke snorting degenerate is supposedly being attacked by the same entity that props them up and protects them. All theater, people. #FREEPALESTINE





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





