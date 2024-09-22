BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Real Estate And Money Show Episode 35 - Killing Corporate Debt - With Kevin J Johnston
The Real Estate And Money Show is EVERY WEDNESDAY at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE ON:

www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

Are you ready to dive deep into the intricate world of finance, business, and economics? Look no further than "The Real Estate & Money Show" the podcast that unravels the complex tapestry of taxation and government policy with a sharp political edge. In our latest episode, we tackle a pressing issue: killing corporate debt. Join us as we dissect the implications of corporate debt, the challenges it poses to economic stability, and the innovative solutions that can pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Each week, our expert hosts bring you insightful discussions, engaging interviews, and real-world case studies that illuminate the often-overlooked connections between corporate finance and public policy. This episode features renowned tax and money expert Kevin J. Johnston who share his perspective on how we can reformulate our approach to corporate debt—exploring everything from regulatory changes to potential tax incentives that could reshape the landscape of business in Canada and the USA. Whether you're a seasoned finance professional or simply curious about how economic policies affect your daily life, there's something for everyone in our thought-provoking dialogue.

Join our growing community of listeners who are passionate about understanding the forces that drive our economy. Subscribe to "The Real Estate & Money Show" today and empower yourself with the knowledge to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape. Don’t miss out on this critical conversation about corporate debt—tune in now and be part of the solution!

#FinancePodcast #BusinessInsights #CorporateDebt #TaxationTalk #EconomicPolicy #MoneyMatters #DebtSolutions #FinancialLiteracy #GovernmentPolicy #EconomicStability #InvestmentStrategies #BusinessReform #DebtManagement #PodcastRecommendations #FinancialEducation

businessusirstaxmoneycanadaeconomicsaustraliafinancesavingsrevenuetaxationistheftcra
