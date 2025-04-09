© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who has the 3D animation of the lion roaring with the Israeli flag? Need it for something.
Linda - Randy Fine "The Zion King" By Emily Youcis 2025
Source: https://x.com/AlfredAlfer77/status/1909397975438442693/video/1
Thumbnail: [thanks to https://x.com/AlfredAlfer77/status/1909051860406665330/photo/1 🐦]
https://thespacecoastrocket.com/state-rep-randy-fine-threatens-to-burn-his-own-synagogue-to-the-ground-because-of-lgbtq-staff/