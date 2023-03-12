© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chip Roy Says Biden Is Trying To Create 'A Bankrupt Tyrannical America!'
We Need more people to know that you can watch this live, Since the Republicans opened it up for everyone to watch.. it does not matter if you are a republican, democrat or an independent ….everyone should be watching this live to see what our government is or is not doing!
https://rumble.com/v2cppgy-chip-roy-says-biden-is-trying-to-create-a-bankrupt-tyrannical-america.html