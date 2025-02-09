Biohacking Baby-Making: Decode Your Genome for Precision Fertility Optimization

Baby-making is more complicated than it might seem, and any couple struggling to conceive and achieve a successful pregnancy is faced with a confusing maze of fertility optimization measures.

This is where whole genome personal genotyping can be very helpful. Your genes obviously have everything to do with fertility, and your genes are unique. Personal genotyping can illuminate what you might be doing wrong in the fertility optimization department. It empowers you and your partner to practice precision Biohacking by identifying the medicine, supplements, therapies, and lifestyle changes you need to bring a beautiful baby into the world.

This deep-dive presentation will elucidate 17 problematic fertility genes you may have, how to find them, which conditions they are associated with, and give you a jumping-off point for addressing them...





2:45 Important disclaimer: your genes don't have to be your destiny

4:00 How to search your genome

8:11 Single gene disorders

10:18 On procrastination

12:57 Polygenetic complexes

17:22 MTHFR

21:38 SLC19A1

22:04 DHFR

23:25 MTR and MTT

26:30 TCN

27:00 PAI/SERPINE1

31:37 PEMT

32:38 APEO

34:18 FVL and F2

35:30 NOS

37:05 GST/GPX

42:04 PON

43:20 VDR

44:50 Male factor infertility

51:40 Stress management hacks

57:55 Folic Acid - The New Smoking?

59:25 Niacin/Vitamin B3

1:00:30 Acupuncture

1:04:50 Conclusion and inspiration





Read: Decode Your Genome with Personal Genotyping for Precision Fertility Optimization 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Precision-Fertility-Optimization

Order from Sequencing.com 💲 Personal Genotyping Kit

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sequencing





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.