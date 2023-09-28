BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 9.27.2023 PANIC. Attacks incoming. PRECIPICE. Less than 5 months Trump attacked again! PRAY!
09/28/2023

LT of And We Know


Sep 27, 2023

Phew. We have so much to unload in a short time. The comms from President Trump are rolling in. Although we know that we were told 8 years from 2018 would be the end of this SHOW…it appears things are ramping up. We will check into this, see the panic from those always question going to GITMO, 3 letter agencies exposed, big names turning for Trump and more.


⚠️Bill Gates: I believe we should spend a lot of money on climate change, https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53213


Former US government insider, Marc Morano, exposes the World Economic Forum's plan to deliberately collapse energy, food and transportation, under the guise of "saving the planet". https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53209


It’s sad that things have gotten this bad. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53219


Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, exposes the monumental fraud that is "human-induced global warming", in just two minutes: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53454


“Do you know who started the World Health Organization? Rockefeller!!” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53444


US Navy veteran leaves the Democratic Party: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53406


4000 Chinese Nationals per MONTH are crossing our border!

These are not just women & children, they are fighting age men!

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/53394


“We’re not going to *ALLOW* them to rig the Presidential election of 2024.”

https://x.com/KAGdrogo/status/1706431792847397258?s=20


NC Moms have had enough I tell ya https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/48937


We The People - PART 3

https://spookdblog.com/


MASSIE: “How many agents or assets of the government were present on January 5th and January 6th.. Can you answer that now?” https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5378


Act 2 for JAN 6 by WOOZ news https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html

——————————

