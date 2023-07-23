Drink Along w beerandgear #78 College Street Brewing's V. Beauregarde 5.0/5*

This Blueberry Berliner Wiesse sour is delicious.She runs 4.3 for the ABV, 11 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed by my eye as 17.

While listed available year round this is just another reason I love the summer brew season.

Thanks for watching.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/