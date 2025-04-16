Virginians can Cuss - Refinance Debt - Carney Can't Be Trusted

Virginia Repeals Outdated Ban on “Profane Swearing”





A sign in Virginia Beach, Virginia’s largest city, reminding residents and visitors not to swear. February 22, 2016. Mobilus In Mobilli, Wikimedia Commons.





The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate have voted to repeal an old prohibition against cursing in public.





The Virginia code dates back to George Washington’s 1776 “Order Against Profanity” which was used to keep soldiers from engaging in “the foolish and wicked practice of profane cursing and swearing.”





https://firstamendmentwatch.org/virginia-repeals-outdated-ban-on-profane-swearing/









The $36 Trillion Reason Markets Are Plunging





The S&P 500 is off to one of its worst starts of the year in a century – all because investor expectations shifted.





2025 began with market optimism.





Many analysts, including me, expected the incoming Trump administration to focus on growth-oriented policies like taxation, deregulation, and cutting government waste.





Markets priced in these favorable policies preemptively, sending the S&P 500 up 8% and Nasdaq up 11% to record highs.





https://totalwealthresearch.com/market-volatility-treasury-bonds/









White House relocates Obama portrait to make way for painting depicting Trump assassination attempt





A dramatic depiction of President Trump moments after he was grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet replaced a portrait of former President Barack Obama at the White House on Friday.





https://nypost.com/2025/04/11/us-news/white-house-relocates-obama-portrait-to-make-way-for-painting-depicting-trump-assassination-attempt/









National Reciprocity Bill Clears Major Hurdle





The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has taken a significant step toward advancing national concealed carry rights by approving H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, in a vote of 18-9. This marks a major win for gun rights advocates and sets the stage for a full House vote.





https://www.survivalworld.com/preparedness/national-reciprocity-bill-clears-major-hurdle/









The Liberals gave us Canada's lost decade. They can't be trusted to fix it





As Canada heads toward its next federal election, voters are being asked to trust Mark Carney — a man who spent a decade defending and shaping Justin Trudeau’s disastrous economic agenda — to lead them into the future. But Carney isn’t the answer to Canada’s problems





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/anthony-koch-the-liberals-engineered-canadas-lost-decade-they-cant-be-trusted-to-fix-it









If Carney can't be trusted with the truth, how can he be trusted with the country?





https://torontosun.com/news/national/federal_elections/lilley-if-carney-cant-be-trusted-with-the-truth-how-can-he-be-trusted-with-the-country









All the reasons why we can't trust Mark Carney to put Canada first





Peter Foster, a Cambridge-educated economist, wrote in 2020, Carney's focus is radical change of the business and material world.





https://edmontonjournal.com/opinion/david-staples-numerous-reasons-we-cant-trust-mark-carney-to-put-canada-first









It doesn't matter to Mark Carney if Canada survives





As a member of the global elite, he will always be free from the consequences of his political actions





https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jamie-sarkonak-it-doesnt-matter-to-mark-carney-if-canada-survives