Dr. Peter McCullough - "The Dangers of Transgenderism"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
On Thursday July 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough
Topic: The Dangers of Transgenderism
https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/
https://www.americaoutloud.news/the-mccullough-report/
http://www.mcculloughfnd.org/
Bio:
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist managing the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has two years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
Dr. McCullough and John Leake co-authored the book “The Courage to Face Covid-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death while Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex”.
https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/ (Courageous Discourse – Dr. Peter McCullough and John Leake)
Resources:
https://www.askhealthyquestions.com/trans
https://gardenstatefamilies.org/
https://waltheyer.com/
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
