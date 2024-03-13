Starvation is being used as a tool of war in Gaza, says EU's top diplomat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is 'man-made', the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has told United Nations security council members, adding that starvation was being used as a tool of war.
Borrell reiterated the EU's condemnation of the Hamas attack that took place on 7 October and stressed Israel's right to defend itself. But he said this must be done in full respect of international law and humanitarian law
