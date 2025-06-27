Russian Army Advances Leaving Ukraine With No Sources To Sold To The West (?)

Over the past week, Russian forces have continued their gradual advance on all Ukrainian frontlines, with one of the most notable developments in the south-west. In total, the Russian military officially claimed control of seven more villages over the past week alone.

An important victory was the capture of the village of Shevchenko by the “Vostok” group. This settlement holds strategic significance due to the presence of rare-earth metals, particularly lithium, in the surrounding area.

According to Western media, Russia has captured the second of four Ukrainian lithium deposits. Moreover, the most promising of them in terms of reserves and extraction is located in Shevchenko. Thus, Zelensky lost an important deposit which he “promised” to the Americans as part of the so-called raw materials deal. Now the Trump administration is deleting the item with the field near Shevchenko from the agreement.

The seizure of Shevchenko not only provides Russian troops with control over a potentially valuable resource but also strengthens their position in the broader offensive operations in the region. The battle for this heavily fortified stronghold was intense, with Ukrainian forces putting up stiff resistance before ultimately withdrawing under pressure.

To the north, Russian assault units have also made progress toward the settlement of Zirka, also known as Krasnaya Zvezda, advancing from the eastern direction. The fighting in this area has been characterized by heavy artillery duels and small-unit engagements, with both sides struggling for incremental gains. The Russian military has relied heavily on its artillery superiority to soften Ukrainian positions before launching infantry assaults. The push toward Zirka suggests an attempt to widen the front and create additional pressure points, forcing Ukrainian forces to disperse their reserves across multiple sectors in the Southern Donetsk direction.

The broader Russian offensive in southern Donetsk remains steady with advances measured in hundreds of meters rather than sweeping breakthroughs. Ukrainian forces, though outgunned in many areas, continue to employ defensive fortifications and drone reconnaissance to disrupt Russian movements. The capture of Shevchenko, however, underscores Russia’s continued focus on not just securing territorial gains but also economically valuable assets.

While the overall momentum on this front remains in Russia’s favor, the pace of advance is constrained by logistical challenges, Ukrainian counter battery fire, and the need to clear all heavily mined areas. The coming weeks may see further attempts to push even deeper into Ukrainian-held territory, particularly if Russian forces can maintain their artillery dominance and exploit weaknesses in the Ukrainian defensive lines.

