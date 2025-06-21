Despite the risks, we built a reactor in Bushehr & signed a contract for two more

Putin, video from yesterday, June 20, 2025:

“Despite the risks, we built a reactor in Bushehr and signed a contract for two more. We are not evacuating personnel. We raised this issue with Israel and President Trump: we act within international law and demand the safety of our staff.”

A quiet but clear warning: Russia isn’t leaving Iran—and if Israel or the U.S. puts Russian lives at risk, the consequences will escalate.

Adding: Iran’s FM Araghchi to MEET Russian Pres Putin on Monday — Axios

To discuss conflict with Israel



