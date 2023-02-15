American Infrastructure Under ATTACK! Chemical Burn Off MASS DEPOPULATION Event!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The uncontrolled burn of vinyl chloride in Ohio released phosgene gas into the air, otherwise known as mustard gas!
Josh Reid is here to shed light on which chemicals were released onto an unsuspecting populace in East Palestine, Ohio.
The fake Biden administration is failing America and not even mentioning this environmental disaster.
This was not an accident.
FEMA and the government are allowing this to happen
Chloride based neurotoxins latch onto the Covid spike protein and make illnesses worse!
Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network