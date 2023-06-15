BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Get Out If You Can
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
298 views • 06/15/2023

There Is Nothing You Can Do Any More

* If you have the capability, you need to get out of blue states as soon as you can.

* These aren’t political fights any more.

* Do you want to live in tyranny or freedom?

* Isn’t it best to stay behind and fight? No — unfortunately, that fight is over.

* These blue states are not going to reform themselves until it gets bad enough.

* It will not get bad enough until we leave and let libs live in their own muck.

* Don’t be a martyr; don’t stay behind.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ud63i-is-the-fbi-hiding-this-blockbuster-piece-of-evidence-ep.-2032-06152023.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyactivismcommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismglobalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismrebellionleftismescapedissentradicalismtotalitarianismnon-complianceauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismdefiancered stateblue state
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy