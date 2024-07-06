MAKIA FREEMAN ~ “The World Wide Conspiracy! Dot-Connecting & Eye-Opening Truths” [Age Of Truth TV]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
A wonderful, intense and informative new Age Of Truth TV interview
with a true DOT-CONNECTOR: MAKIA FREEMAN.
Makia Freeman of the Freedom Articles (freedomarticles.com) is an Author, Investigative Reporter, Truth & Conspiracy Researcher. He has just released a 700+ page book “BREAK YOUR CHAINS: Exposing the Grand Conspiracy and Presenting the Way Out”.
Maria Freeman joins Age Of Truth TV´s Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander for an in-depth, all-round talk about everything from recent, current world events to how the world wide conspiracy is connected to practically everything around us.
For more for on MAKIA FREEMAN: https://thefreedomarticles.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/
AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2023 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved