Colonel Douglas Macgregor Reveals TRUTH on Israel War in Middle East
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
275 views • 04/04/2024

Colonel Douglas Macgregor Reveals TRUTH on Israel War in Middle East.  Today I invite Colonel Douglas Macgregor on the show to break down Israel War in Gaza and how this could erupt into a major regional conflict affecting all nations in the Middle East but also Russia, China, and of course the United States. 


Will Israel invade Rafah? Will Gaza be destroyed completely? Let's break it all down in today's video. 


0:00 - Intro to Douglas Macgregor

2:32 - Did Israel Let Oct 7th Happen on Purpose?

4:20 - How Israeli Lobby Controls the Israel Narrative

6:34 - Why Netanyahu Will Attack Rafah & Hezbollah

8:05 - Will Iran and Turkey Get Involved in this War?

8:58 - How this War Affects Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq

10:52 - How this War Affects Russia and China

12:22 - Will the US Stand Up Against Israel? 

13:56 - Why Americans Don't Care

15:20 - Why the Future of NATO is in Danger

16:03 - Closing Thoughts

Keywords
middle eastgazahamasisrael warcolonel douglas macgregor
