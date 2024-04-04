© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Colonel Douglas Macgregor Reveals TRUTH on Israel War in Middle East. Today I invite Colonel Douglas Macgregor on the show to break down Israel War in Gaza and how this could erupt into a major regional conflict affecting all nations in the Middle East but also Russia, China, and of course the United States.
Will Israel invade Rafah? Will Gaza be destroyed completely? Let's break it all down in today's video.
0:00 - Intro to Douglas Macgregor
2:32 - Did Israel Let Oct 7th Happen on Purpose?
4:20 - How Israeli Lobby Controls the Israel Narrative
6:34 - Why Netanyahu Will Attack Rafah & Hezbollah
8:05 - Will Iran and Turkey Get Involved in this War?
8:58 - How this War Affects Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq
10:52 - How this War Affects Russia and China
12:22 - Will the US Stand Up Against Israel?
13:56 - Why Americans Don't Care
15:20 - Why the Future of NATO is in Danger
16:03 - Closing Thoughts