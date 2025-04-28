Iran Fortifies Nuclear Sites As Israel And US Threaten Attack-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 28 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, negotiations with Iran over their nuclear program continue to deteriorate, which honestly, baffles me why Trump is even engaging in them. Like Putin in Russia, the Ayatollah will break any and every deal he makes, and any deal made is only a delaying tactic to buy more time. Today we will give you all the latest updates on Iran and the nuclear program, along with our thoughts on who is more likely to launch the strike, Israel or the United States. We will also revisit our Friday Podcast on Abdullah Hashem Abu al-Sadiq, the man claiming to be the fulfillment of the biblical Antichrist. Evidentially, word reached him of our estimation of him as Antichrist, and he didn’t much care for that and issued a rebuttal. Also, Pope Francis was buried, mafia killer Sammy “The Bull” Gravano got saved, and North Korea has put soldiers on the ground to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Lots of end times news to talk about on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast!



